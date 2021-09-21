One more succumbs to Covid-19, state’s death toll reaches 272

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The state reported one more Covid-19 related death on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 272. The death was registered on Saturday evening.

According to the DHS report, one 101-year-old male patient from Tirap had died of Covid-19 related complications at his residence on Saturday at 5 pm. The patient had complained of fever since 16 September and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at Borduria PHC on 17 September. He had no comorbidity and was under home isolation. His vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday reported 56 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 20 cases are symptomatic.

Namsai detected the highest 10 Covid-19 cases, followed by nine cases each in West Kameng and seven cases in the Capital Complex.

With 6.0 percent, Namsai reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 1.0 percent.

Also, a total of 67 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Currently, the state has 410 active cases with 363 of them under home isolation. Health officials said that the Covid-19 cases of RKM School, Narrottam Nagar have not been reflected in the bulletin as the report arrived after the submission of Monday’s daily report (see full bulletin)