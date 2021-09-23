BJYM organises blood donation camp across state

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: As part of the Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a mass blood donation camp in various parts of the state.

The BJYM Capital unit organized the blood donation camp at THRIHMS, Naharlagun, wherein 57 youths from the Itanagar Capital Region took part. A blood donation camp was carried out jointly by the BJYM East Siang and Siang units at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat, where about 93 youths participated.

A camp was also organized at District Hospital Bomdila in West Kameng district, where the BJYM team interacted with health workers and assured support in the days to come.

Similar programmes were organized at Tadak Dulom District Hospital in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri; General Hospital, Tezu by BJYM Anjaw and Lohit units and at General Hospital, Seppa by the BJYM East Kameng district unit.