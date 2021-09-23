JWCAPTU submits charter of demands to CM

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The Joint Working Committee of Arunachal Pradesh Trade Unions (JWCAPTU) on Monday submitted a seven-point demand to the CHIEF MINISTER for his consideration.

In its memorandum, the committee demanded enhancement of wages of Rs 3,000 per month in addition to existing wages of all contingency and casual workers to meet the expenditure of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Other demands included enhancement of grade pay of WC employees from Rs 1900 to Rs 2400; creation of WC posts in every engineering department; exclusion of MTS posts from APSSB interviews and exams; implementation of the housing loan schemes for registered workers under APB&OCWWB; regularization of contingency/ casual workers who have completed 15 years and above service in the departments and regularization of ALC workers.