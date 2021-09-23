Promoter of folktales passes away at 75

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Promoter of folktales, Gongam Miroh passed away at the age of age 75 in Pasighat on 19 September.

She is survived by six sons and a daughter.

Miroh played a significant role in village popir/ folktale group as mentor and guide. She was also very much concerned about the promotion and preservation of the rich culture and traditions of the community.

The Ramle Banggo Welfare Society has deeply mourned the passing away of one of its prominent members.

While conveying heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members, the society prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.