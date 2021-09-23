Capital police bust bike lifter gang; recover 18 stolen two-wheelers

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The Capital police have busted a gang of two-wheeler lifters active in Itanagar area and recovered 18 two-wheelers and arrested five persons in connection with the cases.

On 17 September, a written complaint was received from one Phill Teti of Jollang village, informing that his bike (FZS V-3) was stolen by an unknown person from Ganga, near the clock tower at around 11.30 PM on 16 September.

Accordingly, a case was registered vide ITA PS Case No. 400/2021 u/s 379 IPC.

On the intervening night of 17 September, a night patrolling team of Chimpu police station caught one Toko Gotam (18) red-handed with the stolen FZS V-3 bike (from Ganga) at around 2 AM from Chandranagar area.

The accused and the bike were sent to the Itanagar police station, where during examination, the accused stated

that he had stolen the bike from Ganga by breaking the handle lock. Consequently, he was arrested in the instant case.

On further interrogation, he revealed that he used to sell stolen property, like snatched mobile phones and two-wheelers to one Philimon Mochahary in Langdang Para village at Gohpur. A police team raided Mochahary’s house at midnight and arrested him in connection with the said case.

On further detailed examination, he revealed that he has a team that steals from the twin cities and sells them in the Hollongi-Gohpur area.

The Capital police team, led by SDPO Kamdam Sikom, SI AK Jha, SI SK Jha and others, raided different places in Assam near Hollongi-Kokila area, such as Kadumguri, Vijaypur, Sonajuli, Kokilaguri etc and recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers and arrested one Modaram Basumatari of village- 2 Khadumguri and Rajiv Mochahary of village-1 Kokila Guri.

During this operation, the police team was obstructed by various locals but managed to tackle the situation amicably.

It was also revealed that the thieves would sell the two-wheelers anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 without documents.

Some of the receivers and the seller are still absconding from the police and more two-wheelers are expected to be recovered soon.

On 22 September, a bike lifter, identified as Nich Vikash (18) was caught red-handed with a two-wheeler by the police team near Zero Point at around 6 AM while he was trying to break the lock. The police also recovered one laptop and two mobile phones from his possession.

A case has been registered against him vide Ita PS case no. 405/2021 u/s 379 IPC.

Up till now, the Capital police has recovered seven Yamaha (Ray-Z), three Yamaha Fasino, and one Royal Enfield, TVS Apache, Hero Glamour, TVS Scarcity, Bajaj Avenger, Vespa, Yamaha FZ and Aprilia (SR-150) each.

With this major breakthrough, the Capital police have solved a series of 12 cases registered with the Itanagar police station.

The Capital police appreciated Hollongi check-post in-charge SI M Hussain, HC J Kamum, ASI P Baruah I/c Rajgarh OP (Assam Police) and team that assisted them in the operation.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram lauded the efforts of his team in recovering such a huge cache of stolen two-wheelers from various places of Arunachal and Assam.

He also requested denizens of the twin capitals to be extra vigilant in containing such increasing crimes and to inform the Capital Police immediately by calling at 112. (CapPol Media Cell)