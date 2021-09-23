Seppa-Chayangtajo NEC road scam alleged accused Nyakpu Yangfo surrenders, remanded to 7 days’ police custody

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Chayangtajo PWD division Executive Engineer Nyakpu Yangfo, one of the alleged accused in the Seppa-Chayangtajo NEC road construction and improvement scam being currently investigated by the Special Investigation Cell (vigilance), has surrendered before the district & sessions court, Bomdila (West Kameng) on Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Cell (vigilance) release on Wednesday informed that the accused Nyakpu Yangfo surrendered before the district & sessions court, Bomdila at around 10:30 AM and had prayed to the court to release him on bail in the event of arrest.

The SIC (vig.) has in the meantime, secured seven days’ police custody of the accused from the district & sessions court, Bomdila. It had requested the court to grant 14 days of police custody. However, after considerate deliberations, the court decided to grant the SIC seven days’ custody of the accused.

SIC (vigilance) Superintendent of police Hemant Tiwari has informed that “Nyakpu Yangfo, who had been posted as AE (independent charge) of Chayangtajo PWD division from 20 August 2009 to 31 March 2011 during the first stint and later posted as executive engineer from 4 July, 2019 to 9 September, 2019 during the second instant, was wanted in the instant case.”

“He had been on the run ever since 31 August, 2021 after failing to appear before SIC (vigilance) following summon. The SIC conducted raids in multiple locations of Itanagar Capital Complex, East Kameng and Kurung-Kumey districts to apprehend him, but in vain. Hence, SIC (vigilance) obtained a non-bailable warrant against the accused from the district & sessions court, Bomdila on 20 September, 2021.”

“While absconding, accused Nyakpu Yangfo, apprehending his arrest in the present case, had approached the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, on 7 September 2021 for grant of ‘interim protectiori’ which was denied. Again on 14 September, 2021, the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, heard the matter and rejected his pre-arrest bail application after finding it not a fit case where the privilege of pre-arrest bail can be extended to the accused/ petitioner,” the SIC (vig.) SP informed.