DC reviews ongoing projects

KHONSA, 22 Sep: Progress of various ongoing projects were reviewed during a district-level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting which was convened under the chairmanship of Tirap DC Taro Mize here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Chief Engineer (Highway) S Sumnyan informed that he has inspected the ongoing construction of the highway from Khonsa- Longding, Longding to Kanubari and Hukanjuri to Khonsa since 17 September.

The CE (highway) also informed about various upcoming road projects.

ZPC Chathong Lowang, who was also present in the meeting, stated that ZPC should be informed prior to the implementation of projects.

“We want a new Tirap, for which cooperation between government departments and PRIs is utmost necessary,” she added and urged all the ZPMs of the district to inspect ongoing projects in their respective jurisdiction to ensure proper implementation of project work as per DPR.

The ZPC also emphasized on proper road connectivity, health care and offline education. She further appealed to the DMO to ensure that doctors and nurses remain in their respective places of posting and that essential medicines are supplied to patients.

She claimed that the ICDS department is not performing well as many Angawadi centres are not functioning properly and urged deputy director ICDS and CDPOs to initiate necessary action for smooth functioning of the same. (DIPRO)