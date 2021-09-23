Training on King Chilly cultivation

ZIRO, 22 Sep: Thirty registered farmers under Lower Subansiri Vegetable Growers Coop Societies Ltd. (LSVGCS) are undergoing training on the cultivation of king chilly at Siiro Village in Lower Subansiri district.

The training programme was organized by the Itanagar-based NGO – Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC) and sponsored by NABARD, Regional Office, Itanagar under Micro-Enterprise Development Programme ( MEDP) scheme.

Addressing the inaugural programme on 19 September, Siiro ZPM Hibu Yache requested the YMAC members to help the vegetable producers in marketing their vegetable items. She also appealed to the Lower Subansiri district NABARD DDM to provide assistance to the farmers of Ziro.

NABARD DDM M Lowang, highlighting the benefit of king chilly cultivation and assured the trainees to provide training, exposure visits and business expansion of vegetable growers.

Resource persons of the training programme are Dr Hage Munth and Dr Shashikant Chaturvedi of KVK Yachuli in Lower Subansiri district.