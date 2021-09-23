Webinar on Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebrations

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: A webinar was organized by the Women and Child Development Department on Wednesday, as part of the ongoing fourth Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebrations, which is being observed across the state from 1 to 30 September.

The webinar was conducted in convergence with the various departments as the key pillar of Poshan Abhiyaan is convergence with all its partner/ link departments to leverage the existing related schemes in the respective departments to achieve nutritional goals.

It was attended by Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Women and Child Development Alo Libang and advisor to the minister WCD Dasanglu Pul, WCD Commissioner Niharika Rai, WCD Special Secretary Bhanu Prabha, along with deputy directors and CDPOs of all ICDS projects in the state.

Resource persons from PHE, Swachh Bharat Mission SE-cum-state coordinator SBM (G) Joi Angu spoke about health, hygiene and sanitation while state consultant SBM (G) Tenzing Metoh spoke on menstrual hygiene management.

WCD Director TP Loyi informed, “Poshan Maah celebration is planned around four major themes i.e, the first week is dedicated to plantation activity in the form of Poshan Vatika; the second week is dedicated to yoga and Ayush for nutrition; the third week is planned around awareness and focus on locally available nutritious food. Finally, in the fourth week, there will be a drive for identification of SAM and for promoting convergent action among all the partner departments.”

Other resource persons included NHM Nodal Office and State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung, Food Safety Unit, FSSAI Deputy Food Safety Commissioner UK Mitra, DDHS (AYUSH) MO Dr Dojum Boje and RGU department of Food Technology guest faculty Dr Duyi Samyor. (DIPRO)