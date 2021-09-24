Felix seeks funds, schemes based on specific requirements

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Rural Development (RD) Minister Bamang Felix requested union MoS for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste to allocate funds and schemes based on the specific requirements of the state, “instead of uniform ones for all states.”

Felix highlighted several challenges in implementing rural development schemes, especially the PMAY (G), due to various factors while attending a ‘coordination-cum-interaction meeting’ chaired by Kulaste on Thursday, along with the officers of the RD department, the panchayati raj department, the State Institute of Rural Development, and the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Implementation of schemes such as the MGNREGA, the ArSRLM, the PMAY (G), the integrated watershed management programme, and the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission by the RD department were reviewed during the meeting.

Kulaste expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the schemes, and assured to support the state’s RD department in undertaking further activities to uplift the rural masses.

RD&PR Secretary Amarnath Talwade, RD Director K Jilen and others attended the meeting, which was held in the CS’ conference hall at the civil secretariat here.