Rape convict sentenced to 20-yr RI

AALO, 23 Sep: POCSO Act Special Judge Gote Mega sentenced one Jumde Geyi to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, r/w 376 (2) (a) (i), IPC, on 20 September here in West Siang district.

Geyi had been convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl in September 2021.

In default of payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo further six months of simple imprisonment.

The judge also sentenced Geyi to three years of RI under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo another three months of simple imprisonment.

Both the sentences shall run concurrently, the judge said.

The amount of Rs 15,000 recovered from the convict shall be paid into the account of the victim or her parents by the authority that receives the amount, the judge ruled.

Further, as per Section 357-A, CrPC, Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Rules, 2011, the survivor of the crime is entitled to Rs 5 lakhs. (DIPRO)