‘Heritage walk’ at Itafort organized

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Thirty-six NSS volunteers of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) visited the southern and western gates of Itafort here on Thursday as part of a ‘heritage walk’ organized by the NSS unit under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During the walk around the historical monuments, DNGC Assistant Professor (History) Duli Ete delivered a lecture on the discovery of Itafort, various folklores associated with it, the controversy surrounding its builders, and the foundation of the capital city.

The NSS team, under the supervision of NSS programme officer Pate Jumshi also visited the newly inaugurated archaeological site museum located within the premises of the western gate.