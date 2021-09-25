ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Scores of volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), along with youth club members and NSS volunteers participated in a ‘Fit India freedom run’ organized here by the NYKS on Friday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung flagged off the run from the Akashdeep market to IG Park, and also took part in it.

Natung advised the youths to make physical fitness a part of their lives and take a pledge to devote 30 minutes daily to exercising. He also advised the youths of the state to stay away from drugs.

State NYKS director Inkhuanguang informed that such runs would continue to be held at 75 villages of 25 districts, as well as the Itanagar capital region, till 2 October.