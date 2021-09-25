GoAP has sanctioned fund to strengthen police infra: CM

NAMSAI, 24 Sep: Admitting that lack of infrastructure has been a major hindrance to effective policing in the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that his government has sanctioned about Rs 100 crores to strengthen police infrastructure.

“Police infrastructure is being revamped, while modernization of equipment has been made mandatory and a continuous process,” Khandu said while interacting with the 16 deputy superintendents of police (DSP) of the state cadre through videoconference on the last day of their training at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat on Friday.

“Don’t take yourselves as simple government employees. Take it as a golden opportunity to serve your country and your countrymen,” Khandu said.

Complimenting DGP RP Upadhyaya for entering into an MoU with the RRU for providing training to the state’s police officers, Khandu congratulated the young officers on being the first batch to get trained in the country’s premier policing institute.

“I believe you have been well trained, equipped and ready to use this modern technology in the field,” he said.

The CM said that “policing does not mean only ‘lathi’ or strong-arm tactics,” adding that violent methods would not bring solutions to problems, especially in a state as ethnically diverse as Arunachal Pradesh.

“You have to be proactive and pro-people. Policing for most of the time is successful with an olive branch in hand. I see you all as new change in the state’s law and order situation,” he said.

Khandu informed that the morale of the state’s police personnel has improved in recent years. He credited the DGP for bringing reforms in the police department, such as one-time promotion of constables with more than 20 years of service and timely promotion of junior level officers.

Khandu expressed gratitude to RRU Vice Chancellor Dr Bimal Patel for imparting the training to the police officers.

“I am confident that our officers will come back well-equipped and effect changes as demanded by modern-day policing,” Khandu added.

Meanwhile, Upadhyaya informed that the trainees will next join the Assam Police for a two-month training programme on interstate coordination, basically in the border districts. They are scheduled to join the training on 4 October, after a short break, he said. (CM’s PR Cell)