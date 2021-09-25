APSLSA, postal dept to create awareness on free legal services

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the postal department will jointly spread awareness about the free legal services available to the common people.

During a meeting between the APSLSA and the Itanagar postal division here on Friday, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai briefed about the collaborative legal awareness project and the role that the post offices could play in making access to justice a reality across the state.

Arunachal Pradesh has one head post office, 49 sub-post offices and 253 branch post offices.

The meeting also discussed how to effectively implement the collaborative project, besides the action plan and strategies to sensitize the officials of the postal department to the project.

Among others, legal aid counsel Nani Modi, APSLSA assistant Kasi Dai and Itanagar Postal Division Assistant Superintendent Manik Lal Das attended the meeting.

The meeting was held following the decision of the National Legal Services Authority and the union communications ministry to spread awareness about the free legal services available to the common citizens of the country, in collaboration with post offices.