KHONSA, 24 Sep: One Wanghong Ngowa, a self-styled assistant political officer of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango) surrendered before the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles and the police here in Tirap district on Friday.

Ngowa had joined the outfit in 2018.

Earlier, 30 insurgent leaders and operatives surrendered before the police and the Assam Rifles. (DIPRO)