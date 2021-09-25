PRIs to be empowered by month-end: CM

NAMSAI, 24 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that power will be devolved to the panchayati raj institutions (PRI) by the end of this month.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the CM said that the committee comprising senior officers which was formed to frame the rules has submitted its report.

“It will be tabled in the state cabinet. By this month, power will be devolved to the panchayat bodies,” said Khandu.

He acknowledged that the panchayats have not been fully empowered by successive governments. “But now we will empower them,” he said.