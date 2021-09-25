APCTA seeks revocation of asst prof’s suspension

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) on Friday called on Education Minister Taba Tedir, seeking revocation of the suspension of Dera Natung Government College’s Associate Professor and Chemistry Department Head Narendra Pramanik.

The team also submitted a representation to the minister, demanding that no college teachers be engaged as exam functionaries for exams conducted by any board or commission or government department, and that none of the college teachers be given extra duties on Saturdays and Sundays.

The APCTA further informed the minister that “no government college teachers across the state shall cooperate and perform any APSSB assigned duties till the suspension of N Pramanik is revoked.”

The association strongly appealed to the state government to direct the APSSB not to obligate college teachers to do exam duties.

“Performing duties for exams conducted by the boards/commissions/government departments does not come under the charter of duties of a teacher. Thus, performing such duties should not be mandatory; rather it should be voluntary one. Moreover, engaging college teachers to perform extra duties on Saturdays and Sundays compromise the quality of teaching and research works as these two days are not exactly holidays for the teachers but meant for better preparation for their classes and to undertake research works since these are mandatory requirements for promotion of a teacher as per the UGC regulations,” the APCTA stated, adding that “assigning extra duties other than academic on Saturdays and Sundays without seeking prior consent is an infringement upon the fundamental rights of a teacher.”

The minister on his part agreed to fulfil the APCTA’s demands and assured to revoke the suspension of Pramanik soon, stating that he is aware of the heavy workload of the college teachers with the introduction of the choice-based credit system under the new National Education Policy.

The minister also agreed to look into the matter of mandatory engagement of college teachers on Saturdays and Sundays by the APSSB.