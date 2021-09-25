30 Covid cases reported on Friday

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: The state on Friday reported 30 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 11 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 11 cases, followed by five cases in Tawang and three cases each in Lohit and Namsai.

With 6.3 percent, Tawang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.

Fifty-five patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

The state currently has 404 active Covid-19 cases, and 356 persons are under home isolation (see full bulletin)