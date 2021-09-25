‘Vanijya Utsav’ celebrated

BOMDILA, 24 Sep: The industries department here in West Kameng district celebrated ‘Vanijya Utsav’ on Friday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Sang Khandu, who attended the event, explained the meaning and concept of Vanijya Utsav.

“‘Vanijya’ is a Sanskrit word which means ‘commerce’. This festival is celebrated across the country to highlight India’s potential for trade and exports,” he said.

The DC said that West Kameng has great potential for producing various agricultural and horticultural products which can be exported with the help of the Export Commercial Council.

The district horticulture officer highlighted the rare horticultural crops “which have a good export scope for the cultivators,” while entrepreneur Passang Dorjee Megeji, who is working on establishing a fruit juice factory in Wanghoo village, spoke about the support budding entrepreneurs receive from the government.

Industries Deputy Director Pemchom Lama also spoke.

Women SHGs of Rupa and Wanghoo villages exhibited their handloom products and local wines at the event. (DIPRO)