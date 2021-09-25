Dist level recipe competition held

PASIGHAT, 24 Sep: Rosemary Bado was selected as the ‘best performer’ for her combo presentation of ‘Ralnam Thilik’ (energy drink) and ‘Amam’ (weaning food) during a district level recipe competition organized here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Ralnam Thilik is meant for lactating mothers, adolescent girls and children, while Amam is for babies that are six months old and above.

ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao, who organized the competition, said that Bado will now take part in the state level competition and “if selected will be felicitated during the valedictory function of the ongoing month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration.”

Supervisors and gram sevikas from the Ruksin, Mebo, Pasighat and Ramle Bango ICDS projects presented their items made with locally available ingredients in the competition, which was inaugurated by Bogong-I ZPM Tamut Tasung. (DIPRO)