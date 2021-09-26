Aggrieved APPSCCE candidates seek govt’s intervention

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: A group of aggrieved candidates who had appeared for the Arunachal Pradesh Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination (APPSCCE) has reiterated its appeal to the state government to intervene in the ongoing issue.

“By not making an intervention in the ongoing issues, the commission (Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission) and the government are depriving themselves of potentially deserving candidates and also the deserving candidates are unfairly denied of fair play because of certain intentional or unintentional flaws in the recruitment process,” the candidates said during a press conference held here on Saturday.

Claiming violation of the office memorandum of 2008, the aggrieved candidates said that the commission did not follow the criterion of maintaining 1:3 ratio in selecting candidates for the personality test/viva voce.

Emphasizing the importance of the personality test, they said, “Personality test is considered the heart and soul of the entire civil service recruitment process. This stage of the examination determines the actual calibre of the candidates and carries 275 marks.”

They said that, since the level and standard of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and APPSC patterns are identical, the qualifying criteria should be the same, as well.

“In UPSC, the minimum cut-off marks for a particular paper is 10 percent,” they said.

Seeking the government’s intervention, the candidates highlighted that, as per the new APPSCCE Rules, the governor has the power to amend, remove difficulties or resolve any conflict that arises in the interpretation.