Yak rearers apprised of tick-borne diseases

NAGAJIJI, 25 Sep: Twenty-one yak rearers from Barchipam, Sagar, Dirang and Lubrang villages were sensitized to tick and tick-borne diseases of yak during an awareness programme organized here in West Kameng district by Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) on Saturday.

NRCY scientist Dr Joken Bam informed the participants about the symptoms of bovine babesiosis in yaks, and spoke about its treatment. He recommended prophylactic measures to prevent it.

Scientist Dr Aneet Kour emphasized on the importance of hygienic measures for preventing diseases, including Covid-19, and

for promoting clean milk production.

Later, concentrate feed for yaks and salt were distributed to the yak rearers.