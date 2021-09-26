CM asks BJP workers to publicize flagship progs

NAMSAI, 25 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday exhorted BJP workers to widely publicize the state government’s two flagship programmes, the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, claiming that they would be “game changers” for the state’s rural economy.

“These are both front-ended subsidies. Components of the schemes are 45 percent government subsidy, 45 percent bank loan and only 10 percent individual investment farmer,” informed Khandu after laying the foundation of the Namsai block BJP office here.

“No land document like land possession certificate will be required for SHGs availing the schemes. A simple certificate from the EAC, CO or BDO concerned will serve the purpose,” he said.

Expressing optimism that the schemes would benefit about 3,700 SHGs of the state, Khandu advised the party’s grassroots workers to reach out to the SHGs of their respective regions that may not yet be aware of the schemes.

The chief minister further informed that about Rs 6,000 crores will be invested by the central government on oil palm cultivation in the Northeast, adding that he expects Arunachal Pradesh to benefit the most from it.

Seeking to allay fears about oil palm cultivation’s negative impact on the environment, he asserted that no forest land would be destroyed or trees felled.

“Only wastelands, which are abundant along the foothills, will be utilized for oil palm cultivation. We will have to be patient and wait for a few years to reap its benefits, which will be massive,” Khandu claimed.

Earlier, the CM launched the BJP’s ‘health volunteers’ programme’, during which volunteers equipped with medical kits will reach out to the people in far-flung areas to create awareness and provide help and counselling on Covid-19.

Khandu also distributed free ration to the needy under the PM’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and planted tree saplings around the site. (CM’s PR Cell)