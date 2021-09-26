Prog on integrated farming held

WANU, 25 Sep: Twenty-five selected rural youths benefitted from a three-day training programme on ‘Integrated goat farming with poultry, piggery, duckery and fishery’, organized at Wanu village by the Longding KVK from 23-25 September.

KVK animal science specialist Dr Tilling Tayo imparted the training, covering all aspects of integration of goat farming with poultry, piggery, duckery and fishery, and highlighted the advantage of integrated farming.

Feeds along with vitamin and mineral supplements for livestock and poultry were later distributed to the trainees.