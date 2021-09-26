DCM calls for professionalism in projects’ implementation

NAMSAI, 25 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday called for “professionalism in implementation of any project in the present day of competitiveness.”

Addressing the concluding function of the two-day deputy commissioners’ conference on sustainable development goals (SDG) here, Mein called for protection of catchment areas to ensure sustenance of rivers and streams, and for banning fishing and hunting, “especially hunting around shrine areas,” in order to protect the wildlife.

“Data of various sectors, especially on agriculture and horticulture produces, are not correctly updated,” the DCM observed, and opined that data need to be updated correctly for proper planning and execution of schemes.

He also said that the decadal census should be carried out in the correct way, indicating the exact tribe-wise population of the state.

On affordable and clean energy, he said that the districts which have scored below 30 percent have to find out

the root cause of the failure and learn from other states. “The geographical location cannot be the excuse for us anymore,” the DCM said, adding that states with tough terrains are also doing good.

“With this exercise, now each district will have a clear idea where they are lacking, and can work on improving the same,” the DCM said, and expressed hope that “next year we will have more high performing districts on these SDGs.” (DCM’s PR Cell)