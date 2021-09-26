MLA advises new JEs to not be influenced by money, pressure

CHIMPU, 25 Sep: MLA Balo Raja advised the newly inducted junior engineers (JE) of the power department to not be influenced by money and political pressure.

Addressing the ongoing practical training session for the newly inducted 32 JEs of the department at the 132/33 kv substation here on Saturday, Raja advised them to sincerely attend the training session.

“The training session will be beneficial for both the JEs and the department to get practical experience about their respective works. You all are the future of the department, who will run the department and impart service to the state and the nation,” the MLA said.

He urged the JEs to be prepared to serve the department and the state in remote areas, as well.

“Don’t come with any request or recommendation to cancel or rearrange your posting orders.

I won’t encourage it,” said Raja, stating that “a few MLAs have also come with the request to post JEs in their desired areas.”

“Transfer and posting are totally on the department and posting will be done by the authority of the department as per the requirement, and not by the recommendation of MLAs and ministers or any relatives,” said Raja.

On the sideline of the training, he visited the 132/33 kv switchyard and inspected the under-construction office of the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) with the engineers.

Raja assured to extend support for the development of the SLDC project, and to apprise the higher-ups about the requirements of the substation.

Earlier, Taurus general manager Shridhar UG, who has come from Bangalore as a resource person, provided hands-on training to the newly inducted JEs on “modern equipment for transmission and other technologies.”

Among others, Electrical Transmission Circle SE (E) TK Tara, SE (E) Nangkong Perme, AE (E) Purick Buchi, Transmission-II EE (E) Hibu Bama and 32 kv substation AE Moli Kamki were present on the occasion.