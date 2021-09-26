Mosang urges Centre to explore untapped mineral deposits in Arunachal

GUWAHATI, 25 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Geology & Mining Minister Kamlung Mosang urged the Centre to carry out exploration and extraction of untapped mineral deposits in the state.

Attending an event organized by the petroleum & natural gas ministry here in Assam on Friday to showcase the upstream oil and gas opportunities in the Northeast region, Mosang said “there is a huge hydrocarbon potential waiting to be tapped in Arunachal,” adding that “a systematic investigation, latest technologies and significant capital investment are required to harness the potential.”

Stating that the Arunachal Pradesh government is endeavouring to transform the state into “a business hub for hydrocarbon/mining sector,” Mosang said

that the state government, in collaboration with the petroleum & natural gas ministry, “is planning to set up a dedicated service provider hub in the state to support the requirement of oil and gas industry.”

The main objectives of the conference were to highlight the portfolio of high-volume oil and gas assets of Indian sedimentary basins, and to promote the bidding rounds of hydrocarbon exploration and licensing policy and ‘discovered small field policy’.

Stating that “the outlook of E&P business in Arunachal is promising,” the minister invited investors to actively participate in the upcoming bidding rounds and become a part of the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

The plenary session of the event was chaired by union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MoS for Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, and ministers from Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram also took part in the event.