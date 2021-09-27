Award-winning teachers felicitated

AALO, 26 Sep: TGT Duda Sora, who bagged the National Award-2021 from West Siang district, along with state awardees PRT (retired) Kokir Jini (2019), English TGT MM Nayak (2020), TGT Mijum Kamduk (2020), Hindi TGT Tarheshwar Pandey (2021), TGT Gumjum Ete (2021), and PRT Linya Boje (2021) were felicitated by the West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) here on 25 September.

Attending the function, DDSE Duken Kato urged the teaching community to “work as a team with sheer dedication, punctuality and commitment in shaping the destinies of the future generation,” while retired teacher Degam Ete said that “such national and state level awards should motivate the teachers to work dedicatedly for the cause of education in the district.”

They both exhorted all the teachers to be role models in the society.

The felicitation function was organized by district ATA president Mardo Bogo and secretary Kejum Rime. (DIPRO)