Lowang inspects water supply augmentation project

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 26 Sep: Accompanied by the PHED secretary and the department’s eastern zone chief engineer, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang visited Miao in Changlang district on Sunday and took stock of the progress of the project for augmenting the water supply in the township.

With a sanctioned cost of Rs 28 crores, the task of augmenting the water supply (3.57 mld) was awarded to a private party on 9 October, 2020, with a 20-month period for completion. The contractor started the work immediately last year, but owing

to shortcomings of varied magnitudes, including Covid-19, the pace of construction has been slow.

The minister directed the contractor to accelerate the pace of construction and make sure that the work is completed by June next year. He assured to continue to provide all-out help in this regard.

The contractor assured to complete the work within the stipulated period.