ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Arunachal Tug-of-War Association discussed conducting its maiden state level tug-of-war championship in a meeting here on 25 September.

During the meeting, it was decided that the championship will be conducted in December. Representatives from 14 districts attended the meeting, which was presided over by the association’s president N Likha Kamin.

Players from all the districts are expected to participate in the championship, the association informed in a release.