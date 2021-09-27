Nyokum Yullo golden jubilee celebration logo unveiled

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Nyishi Elite Society general secretary Heri Maring unveiled the logo of the ‘Nyokum Yullo Golden Jubilee Celebration, Palin 2022’ at a city hotel here on Sunday evening.

Expressing hope that the golden jubilee celebration in February 2022 would be a grand success, Maring said, “Fifty years of glorious celebration of Nyokum Yullo at Palin is an achievement in itself.”

Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration, Palin 2022 chairman Tassar Taro outlined the plan and programme for the celebration of “this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” He sought cooperation from all the stakeholders, including senior citizens, panchayat leaders, government officers, public leaders and the public, for making the event a memorable and successful one.

Among others, Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom, Kra Daadi DC Higio Tala, former MP Takam Sanjoy and MLAs Balo Raja and Jikke Tako attended the unveiling ceremony. (DIPRO)