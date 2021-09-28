Condolence service held

JOLLANG, 27 Sep: The Don Bosco College (DBC) here organized a condolence service for its former principal, late Fr RK Guangdiat Nicholas, who passed away on 22 September.

The service was attended by the bishop of Itanagar diocese Rev Dr John Thomas, Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association president Taw Tebin and DBC Welfare Committee member Michael Kamki, along with alumni, administration members, staff and students of the college. The gathering paid floral tributes and prayed for the eternal repose of late Fr Nicholas.

Fr Nicholas had been appointed as the principal of the DBC here in 2011. He served the institution until 2017. During his time, the infrastructure of the college was developed and upgraded.