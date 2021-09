PASIGHAT, 27 Sep: Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the Shikshak Bhavan here in East Siang district on Sunday, in the presence of the directors of secondary education and elementary education, the ICR DDSE, and others.

The minister also planted saplings in the premises of the bhavan.

Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu and ATA president Kipa Kechak were also present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)