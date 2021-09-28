Governor inspects Sela tunnel

TAWANG, 27 Sep: Governor BD Mishra inspected the ongoing 2-km-long tunnel work at Sela near Tawang on 26 September.

Commending the “technical excellence and project implementation merit” of the Border Roads Organization (BRO), which is executing the work, the governor said that, when completed, the tunnel would give the Indian Army speedier and hassle-free access to the Chinese occupied Tibetan border as it will substantially cut short the present road distance.

“More importantly, the people of the state will have access to the all-weather road in the western region of Arunachal Pradesh without any movement disruption throughout the year. It will be a boon in the event of medical emergency cases and is the most endearing gift to the people,” he said.

The governor meanwhile expressed concern for the wellbeing of the BRO workers, and emphasized that they must receive all benefits of the state’s welfare programmes.

The BRO’s Project Vartak Chief Engineer Brig Harish Kumar briefed the governor at the site about the progress of the tunnel. He also apprised the governor about the Nechiphu tunnel, the Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang road, the alternative route to the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga road, and bridge construction in the state by the BRO. (Raj Bhavan)