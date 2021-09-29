APSCPCR holds meeting with Lohit admin, police

TEZU, 28 Sep: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu convened a meeting with the Lohit district administration, the police department, GBs, panchayat members and other stakeholders here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the APSCPCR members highlighted different sections of the POCSO and the Juvenile Justice Acts, and stressed the need to impart sex education among schoolchildren, so as to avoid early pregnancy and transmission of STDs.

The APSCPCR team also urged the DDSE to install a drop box at every school, where complaints of the students may be posted. It said the keys of the drop boxes should be placed with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Ringu informed that the commission aims to establish juvenile justice homes in all the districts of the state in the future.

Lohit DC Marge Sora and SP Ankit Singh assured to provide full support to the CWC and the Juvenile Justice Board. The DC also agreed to pay land revenue amounting to Rs 19,000 against the juvenile home out of pocket.

Earlier in the day, the APSCPCR members visited the anganwadi centre here and interacted with the anganwadi workers and children.

They also took part in a plantation drive and distributed saplings to beneficiaries as part of the Poshan Maah celebration, and handed over LPG cards to 10 best performing anganwadi centres of the district.

Tezu CDPO Suman K Chai informed the team about the various initiatives undertaken by the department, and highlighted the areas which require urgent government funding.

ICDS Deputy Director Savitri K Linggi also spoke.

The APSCPCR team later interacted with the child welfare police officer and the special juvenile police unit at the women’s police station here. (DIPRO)