Union alleges substandard work

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 28 Sep: The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) has alleged that the executing agency constructing Package 6 of the Trans-Arunachal Highway at Dumporijo is carrying out substandard work.

An ATSU team earlier inspected the construction site and claimed that the work carried out till date “is not according to the DPR.”

Later, the team met the project manager of the construction agency and asked the agency to dismantle the substandard retaining wall within two days. The project manager on his part assured to consider the request within a few days.

The union appealed to the executing agency not to compromise on the quality of work, and urged the general public to cooperate with the executing agency, so that quality of work is maintained.