IMACR team holds parley with DC

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Members of the Indigenous Movement Against Corruption and Reformation (IMACR) called on Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Tuesday and held discussion on various development issues.

The important issues that found place in the discussion included reserved and unreserved job appointments, job placement for indigenous people, illegal appointments, centrally-sponsored schemes, Trans-Arunachal Highway, and development in the education and health sectors.

During the discussion, the DC informed the team about his earlier order, wherein he had directed all the executing agencies in the ICR “to put up signboards of 10×15 size at the schemes/projects location, mentioning the details of name of scheme, name of working agency, name of contractor and mobile number and other important details.”

He also asked the IMACR members to “work as vigilant informers” and inform his office about any irregularity that they observe. (DIPRO)