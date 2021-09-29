Kho-kho competitions underway

LIKABALI, Sep 28: Sixteen teams are participating in district level U-17 kho-kho tournaments for boys and girls being organized here by the Lower Siang education department from Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural programme, DC Marto Riba emphasized on promoting games and sports, and commended the education department for organizing the tournaments.

DDSE Tage Kakki advised the teams to play the game in true sportspersons’ spirit, saying “the trophy carries dust, but memories last forever.”

Lower Siang District Kho-Kho Association general secretary Monya Dini highlighted the origin of kho-kho and expressed appreciation for the union government’s policy to revive the indigenous sports of the country.

The inaugural match was played between the girls’ teams of GHSS Likabali and GSS Dipa. GHSS Likabali won by 16-8 points.