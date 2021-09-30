The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park under the investment division of the department of planning & investment organized a two-day boot camp for COHORT 1.0 at the Investment Park at Itanagar from 27 to 28 September. During the event, which was led by IIMCIP chief operating officer Pranjal Konwar, the newly incubated start-ups interacted with Commissioner, Planning & Investment Prashant S Lokhande and Joint Director-cum-State Nodal Officer Tabe Haidar and shared their current status and problems.