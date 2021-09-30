ICR DA reviews preparedness for ‘Freedom 2 Walk and Cycle’ campaign

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The Itanagar Capital Region district administration reviewed the preparedness for ‘Freedom 2 walk & Cycle’ campaign being organized by the Itanagar Smart City Mission and the Capital district administration, in collaboration with the state narcotic division as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AAM) to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

In a virtual meeting with the Itanagar Smart City CEO Dahey Sangno, IMC Commissioner Likha Teji, EAC Datum Gadi, and a host of other officers, DC Talo Potom, while reviewing the preparedness, appealed the denizens to come forward and participate in the event.

Itanagar Smart City CEO Sangno informed that the events are being organised as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

“Both the events — the cyclothon with the theme ‘freedom to cycle’ and walkathon with the theme ‘freedom to walk’ — would be flagged off from Gandhi Udayan on the day and would culminate at the DKCC,” he said, adding that the cyclothon would be flagged off at 7 AM and the walkathon would be flagged off at 7:15 AM.

Duties and responsibilities assigned for the successful conduct of the event were also discussed in detail with all the stakeholders. (DIPRO)