Functions of SFC & SLV&MC discussed

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The provisions of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and the power and functions of the State Food Commission (SFC) and the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (SLV&MC) were discussed in detail in a meeting of the SFC and SLV&MC here on Wednesday.

The SFC has been constituted under the NFSA for monitoring, review, and implementation of the NFSA 2013, while the SLV&MC has been constituted by the state government under the same Act for ensuring transparency and proper functioning of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state.

SLV&MC Chairman Anok Wangsa regretted that the vigilance and monitoring activities of the committee has been badly hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Covid-19 situation in the state is now improving, the committee will start the tour of the entire state from October to monitor the implementation of all the PDS schemes, including

Midday Meal, Integrated Child Development Services in the state, Wangsa said.

The meeting unanimously decided to work in proper coordination with sincerity for the benefit of the consumers in particular and the state in general.

SFC Chairman Dr Laiky Wangchuk, SFC member Rillang Cheje and SLV&MC member Nima Sangey attended the meeting, which was held at the SFC here.