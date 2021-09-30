APSCPCR wants juvenile justice home in each district, says Ringu

NAMSAI, 29 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) is aiming to get juvenile justice homes established in all the districts of the state in the future, said Commission Chairperson Gumri Ringu during a meeting with the Namsai district administration, the police department, GBs, Panchayat members and other stakeholders here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

Highlighting the role and functioning of the state’s child rights commission, she gave emphasis on the need to protect the future generations of the district from social evils like drugs.

Ringu urged all the stakeholders to keep vigil and work for the betterment of children and to make the district free from any major child-related issues.

Responding to Ringu’s plea for the appointment of a child welfare police officer at

the earliest so that any case related to child rights can be taken care of within 24 hours of the receipt of the complaints, the Namsai SP gave a positive nod.

The APSCPCR members highlighted different sections of the POCSO and the Juvenile Justice acts and stressed the need to impart sex education among school children, so as to avoid early pregnancy and transmission of STDs. They also urged the DDSE to install a complaint box at every school for the students.

During the meeting, the Namsai deputy commissioner highlighted the need for a juvenile justice home in the district and also dwelt on the child labour issues.

Earlier in the day, the APSCPCR members visited a few Anganwadi centres, CWC office, DCPU office, drug de-addiction camps, and interacted with the Anganwadi workers, children, Childline, and members of the women welfare society.

Namsai CDPO W Tangha informed the team about the various initiatives undertaken by the department and highlighted the areas which require urgent government funding.

The APSCPCR chairperson informed that their team will place all the requirements of the district to the competent authority and will work towards the fulfillment of the needs to a larger extent. (DIPRO)