ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The state reported one more Covid-19 related death on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 276.

According to the DHS report, an 89-year-old male patient with comorbidity from West Kameng died at the DCH Chimpu at 7:15 PM. The patient had complained of fever, cough, headache and body ache since 14 September. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the general hospital in Bomdila on 17 September and was referred from the DCHC Bomdila to DCH Chimpu on 18 September.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday detected 128 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 48 are symptomatic.

Lohit detected the highest 44 Covid-19 cases, followed by 35 cases in Tawang and 15 cases in Lower Dibang Valley.

With 17.6 percent, Lower Dibang Valley has reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Also, a total of 25 patients from various health facilities across the state were also declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday (see full bulletin)