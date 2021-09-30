Hindi Pakhwada celebration concludes

BASAR, 29 Sep: Literary competitions like essay writing, debate, and extempore speech marked the Hindi Pakhwada celebrations, which concluded here on Wednesday at the ICAR, Basar.

The valedictory function was attended by 49 BN, ITBP, Basar Deputy Commandant Lokendra Singh, who in his address, spoke about the role of Hindi in national integration.

Also present during the function was ICAR, Basar Joint Director Dr H Kalita, who briefed about the importance of the Hindi language in the new era of globalization and emphasized over maximum use of Hindi in official works.

Later, prizes were also distributed to the winners of various literary competitions.