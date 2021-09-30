School observes World Tourism Day

DAPORIJO, 29 Sep: World Tourism Day was observed here in Upper Subansiri district from 27 to 29 September with a mega social service programme organised by the teachers and students of Government Secondary School, Sikar Rijo to clean the river front development of Sikar Rijo areas.

As part of the observation of the day, a tree plantation programme was also organised by members of home stay owners, volunteers of Clean Dapo Green Dapo, Nilling Youth Association, tour operators and teachers from the tourism sector at the Mell Botom Tourist Lodge here. (DIPRO)