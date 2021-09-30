212 species of butterflies discovered during 4th edition of Namdapha Butterfly Meet

[ Pisi Zauing ]

TMT/ MIAO: 29 Sep: A total of 212 species of butterflies were discovered and recorded during the fourth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Meet here in Changlang district that winded up on Tuesday.

Rare and beautiful butterflies, like Safron, Koh-i-noor, Yellow Veined Lancer, Zigzag flat, and more were recorded during the meet, which saw the participation of butterfly lovers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur and Assam, as well as students from different colleges and university of the state.

“The most interesting and successful part of the butterfly meet is that we managed to attract a large number of school and college students from Changlang and other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, who participated with much enthusiasm,” said SEED Deputy Director Minom Pertin, adding that the main purpose of organizing the event is to spread knowledge on conservation by attracting more students towards nature.

Various activities like nature walks, talks on butterflies and conservation were held during the three-day meet at Deban camp in the Namdapha Tiger Reserve (Namdapha National Park).

Several butterfly experts and scholars attended the meet and shared their valuable knowledge with the student participants.

A proper checklist through systematic study in the field was created at the end of the meet.

At the same time, United Miao Mission and its youth wing – Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung congratulated SEED for successfully organizing the much-significant butterfly meet and extended gratitude to all the learned experts, scholars and enthusiast students, who participated and discovered some very rare species of butterflies found only in this part of the world.

A cleanliness drive was also jointly organised by the Society for Education and Environmental Development, North East Institute of Folk Medicine, Pasighat and Namdapha National Park.