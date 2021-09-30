Outreach prog for ex-servicemen held

AALO, 29 Sep: An outreach programme for ex-service men (ESM) of West Siang district was conducted here on Wednesday, wherein Lt Col TC Tayum from the Rajya Sainik Board informed that he is touring 11 districts of the state “to hear the grievances of ex-servicemen and evolve a redressal mechanism for them.”

Addressing a gathering of 35 ex-servicemen from the Indian Army and others, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato assured to extend cooperation in the establishment of an ESM office in the premises of the DC’s office, to be operated under his supervision as a grievance redressal mechanism.

ADC Liyi Bagra also spoke on the occasion.

The parents of Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) awardee Nair Tape Yajo also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)