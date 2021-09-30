Will stick to Tarun Chatarjee Commission Report: Dakpe

DOLLUNGMUKH, 29 Sep: “We will stick to the Tarun Chatarjee Commission Report,” said Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe while speaking to the press after attending the border affairs committee meeting of Kamle district held by the district administration here at the Boorie-Boot ground on Wednesday.

Informing that the border dispute matter was discussed at the district level in length with all the stakeholders, Dakpe said that the district administration will submit its report to the state government for further perusal.

“Though the case is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is appreciated. The issue needs to be resolved outside the court through dialogue. It is a good step toward peace and tranquillity of the region. We, the tribal people are known for peace and we do not want any dispute,” he said.

“Arunachalees treat Assam as an elder brother and they should also reciprocate accordingly. We were settled much before India’s independence and there is no local dispute among the neighbours, but the Assam forest officials, in the pretext of various forest regulation acts harass the innocent people and disputes arises. We also want the issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to be resolved once and for all,” Dakpe continued.

He also informed that the district would demand the central government and the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to come up with an amicable solution to the vexed issue outside court while maintaining communal harmony.

Additionally, he was hopeful that the formation cutting in all three packages of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (Potin-Bopi road) would be completed by March 2022.

With regards to the Dollungmukh-Raga road, he said that the tender process is in progress for 30 km, while the FC work for 69 KM has already been completed.

“I am trying to pursue the construction of two-lane road with the central government, which is one of the most viable road, and will connect North Lakhimpur with Kamle district, Kra Daadi district with the present Potin-Bopi road in Kamle district and Tali,” he said.

He said that the government is also trying to pursue the Kamla HEP and was hopeful that “once the official procedure is completed by the end of the year, the work would be allotted, begin and be competed in the next five years.”

Former MLA Nido Pabitra said that he expected better solutions under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Tarin Dakpe on the boundary issue.

“The Assam-Arunachal boundary issue is a long-pending issue and it is high time that both states (Assam and Arunachal) find a solution to the border issue,” he said.

DC Adong Pertin, Kamle ZPC Biri Shanti Nido, SP Taru Gusar, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu and several locals also share their opinions and suggestions to resolve the boundary issue.

Earlier, PRI members of Kamle district submitted a memorandum to the high level team.

All stakeholders of the district, including community-based organisations, students, youths, NGOs, PRI leaders and others attended the meeting.