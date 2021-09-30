World Heart Day observed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: World Heart Day was observed in different ways by health professions in the state on Wednesday.

The Hayat Super Specialty Hospital, in collaboration with the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here organized a health camp to mark the day.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Hayat Hospital Guwahati, executive director Ayaskanta Chakraborty informed that the purpose of the health camp was “to create awareness among the people, as heart disease is one of the leading killer diseases.”

Hayat hospital chief cardiac surgeon, Dr Suraj Kumar Pradhan informed that it was a comprehensive health check-up camp jointly organized by the Hayat Hospital and the RKM Hospital, Itanagar for the people of Arunachal.

“This campaign is a global campaign to educate and keep hearts healthy on the occasion of World Heart Day. Cardio vascular diseases and stroke are the leading causes of mortality,” said Dr Pradhan.

“This is a campaign on how to protect the heart; to eat healthy and do regular exercise. The basic idea is to keep the heart healthy and reduce the mortality rate,” he said, informing that 138 patients have registered themselves in the campaign.

In Tawang, World Heart Day was observed with the theme ‘Use heart to connect’ by the NCD team at Tawang, Jang, Lungla and other health and wellness centres of the district on Wednesday.

NCD District Programme Officer (DPO) Dr Sangey Thinley informed that the NCD cell observes this day “to bring awareness regarding the prevention, control and early treatment of non-communicable diseases, which is rampantly increasing.”

He stressed on adopting a healthy lifestyle so that these diseases can be controlled in the early stages.

Activities such as screening for hypertension, diabetes, obesity and other lifestyle diseases were also held at Tawang.

Awareness activities were also carried out at CHC Jang. (DIPRO)